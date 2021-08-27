TikTok removing #milkcrate videos and TopGolf style games on the coast are trending for August 27

(WKRG) — People on Facebook have been asking about Top Golf on the Gulf Coast FORE a while. Now it sounds like we’ll finally get to take a slice at almost the same thing.

It will be a 15 bay, interactive driving range featuring the same style games you play at other Top Golfs.

The bays will come with lounge chairs and a seating area where guests can hang out, and the plan is to also construct a tiki bar-style restaurant at the end of the bays for food and drinks.

This development is attached to the newly approved budget for the Foxwood golf course project of $2.5 million.

The city hopes to have the driving range open by the first of the year, course and full restaurant service to follow.

Stop doing what you see on Tik-Tok. Doctors across the country, even the FDA, are warning kids about the currently trending challenge. The milk crate challenge.

If you haven’t heard of it, you stack milk crates in a pyramid as high as you can and try to climb across them.

Sounds smart, until you fall off and hurt yourself.

Tik Tok is actually taking steps to remove these videos but so many fail videos have already gone viral.

This video is taking off online. A black bear in Connecticut becoming a porch pirate and stealing an Amazon package.

The bear did not get far with the package and dropped it in a neighbors yard. Luckily it wasn’t anything valuable, it was just a box full of toilet paper.

It was like a real-life Charmin commercial! I can’t help but think, they didn’t order the extra strong, so he threw it out.