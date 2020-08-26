Tiger King spin-off tv series planned

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) — Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Hollywood isn’t through with “Tiger King” just yet. USA Today reports that Kate McKinnon is set to star as Joe Exotic’s rival in a limited TV series. The Saturday Night Live star will be playing Carole Baskin — the owner of Big Cat Rescue — who tried to shut down Joe’s zoo in Oklahoma.

No word on when the series will air. Carole recently won ownership of the zoo, but it has now closed after losing its exhibitor’s license.

According to USA Today, the Joe Exotic role has yet to be cast, and production and release dates were not announced. The series will air on an NBC Platform.

