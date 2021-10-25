Three USA students awarded scholarships for leading in social justice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three seniors at the University of South Alabama are the first recipients of the Leadership in Social Justice and Perseverance Scholarship awarded to students who demonstrate leadership, a commitment to social justice and perseverance characteristics.

Priscilla Agyemang, Amiyah Kelly and Kennedy Reese are this year’s winners.

“The name of the scholarship motivated me to apply since social justice is something I care about,” said Agyemang, an Honors College senior majoring in sociology. “I was very excited and grateful when I found out that I had won.”

Agyemang and Kelly are roommates, both plan to attend medical school after completing their undergraduate studies and Kelly has a simple life rule.

“Everyone should treat every person with the respect no matter their race, ethnicity or gender,” the biomedical sciences major said. “Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to be successful.”

Reese, a secondary education major, has been a leader of social inequities during her time at South and serves as vice president for the University South Alabama chapter of the NAACP.

“I believe to see the more progressive world I deeply desire; it is very important that I use my voice and inspire others to use theirs to stand up to any injustices they may face. We are the change,” she said.

The 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, in partnership with the University, established the Leadership in Social Justice and Perseverance Scholarship in 2020 with an initial gift of $10,000 to remember all of those who have fallen to systems of oppression and injustice. The award is in addition to the 100 Black Men USA Scholars of Perseverance and Social Justice, a full-tuition scholarship for an incoming freshman.

“The three women who were selected for the scholarship were just outstanding,” said Dr. Andre Green, president of the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile. “The committee was impressed by all three young women and thus decided to award them all.”

To date, the University has raised more than $140,046 for the scholarship with donations from Alabama Power Foundation, Hancock Whitney Bank, AT&T Foundation, University administrative leaders and many individuals. The Mitchell-Moulton Scholarship Initiative, which matches donations dollar for dollar, brings that total to $280,092.

Find out how to support this initiative here or call USA’s Office of Development at 251-460-7032.