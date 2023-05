Officials with the Foley Police Department are on the scene of what they are describing as a shooting.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly 2000 people were at Carver Park in Cantonment Saturday for the annual ‘May Day’ event.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that during the event, an unknown person fired shots into the crowd.

Three people, a 21-year-old male and two 18-year-old females, were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No details have been released about a possible suspect.