Three Mile Bridge update: Two spans of damaged bridge removed, one barge remains under bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation says two damaged spans of Three Mile Bridge have been completely removed and debris has been removed from two other spans. Crews are removing damaged portions from two additional spans. One barge remains under the bridge.

As of Nov. 5, 22 of the 27 barges have been removed from the area.

FDOT also says final underwater inspections of Three Mile Bridge are nearing completion, and the department is reviewing design plans for permanent repairs.

Fabrication of multiple concrete piles, piers, and beams continues in preparation for reconstruction. Concrete piles and beams are coming from the Pensacola precast yard and a facility in Tampa. FDOT says replacement piers will begin casting by mid-November 2020.

FDOT says it has reduced detoured commute times by 25 percent by beginning to widen 2,000 feet of northbound and southbound S.R. 281 south of the I-10 interchange and widen the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at eastbound S.R. 281 off-ramp to two lanes.

The Three Mile Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of early March 2021. Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through 6 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13.

