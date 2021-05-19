Three local teams win big home state titles

(WKRG) — Faith Academy and Bayshore Christian high schools won state baseball championships Wednesday in Montgomery, and Satsuma won the 5A State Title in softball in Oxford.

The Gators (35-10) defeated Ardmore 6-1 in Wednesday’s winner-take-all Class 5A championship game at Choccolocco Park’s softball stadium, securing Satsuma’s first state softball crown.

Tournament MVP Sophie Page had two hits, including a triple.

Madi Sawyer, a left-handed eighth grader, earned the complete-game victory.

After losing game 1 of the 6A Baseball Championship Tuesday to Hartselle, Faith Academy came back today to beat Hartselle twice to win the 6A crown in Montgomery.

The Championship game went one extra inning, the Rams scored 7 runs in the top of the 8th and won, 14 to 7. Parker Carlson, the series MVP, hit a grand slam homerun in the big inning.

Bayshore Christian of Fairhope playing in it’s first season of varsity baseball won the 1A Championship beating Donoho twice Wednesday.

The Eagles won game 2, 10-0 and the title game, 18-0.