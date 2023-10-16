WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people were killed and multiple people were injured after a crash in Warren County.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 20 near the 15-mile marker in Warren County on Monday, October 16.

Troopers said a 2012 Ford E350 XL was traveling west when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree. The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, and five passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), three passengers in the E350 received fatal injuries from the crash.

The driver and the passengers were all from Cottondale, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.