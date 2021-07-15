Three injured after drug deal gone wrong, Crestview police believe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people suffered gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Crestview after police believe a drug deal turned violent.

Crestview Police say reports of a shooting came in around 10:30 pm on East First Avenue. All of the shooting victims were in their twenties. Two were airlifted to a local hospital and a third was taken by ambulance.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an illegal drug deal at the residence and things turned violent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at: (850)-682-3544.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories