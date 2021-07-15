Three injured after drug deal gone wrong, Crestview police believe

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people suffered gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Crestview after police believe a drug deal turned violent.

Crestview Police say reports of a shooting came in around 10:30 pm on East First Avenue. All of the shooting victims were in their twenties. Two were airlifted to a local hospital and a third was taken by ambulance.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an illegal drug deal at the residence and things turned violent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at: (850)-682-3544.