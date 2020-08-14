Three Fairhope High School students either suspected of having or diagnosed with COVID-19

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three students at Fairhope High School have either been diagnosed or are suspected of having COVID-19.

Principal Jon Cardwell sent a letter to parents saying one freshman and two seniors were either diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19. Cardwell said at this time there is nothing parents need to do differently and to monitor your children for symptoms and to keep your child at home if they have symptoms related to COVID-19.

Read the full statement from Cardwell below:

Parents,

I want to keep you informed and be transparent about COVID-19 in our school. Today I learned that we had _(3)__ students either diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19. There were _1_ in 9th _0_ in 10th _0_ in 11th and _2_ in 12th grade.

At this time there is nothing you need to do differently, but we ask that you continue to monitor your children for symptoms including fever. If they have symptoms or if anyone in your household is under quarantine or has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please keep your child at home.

We believe that COVID-19 is all around us, in our schools, and throughout our community as most children as asymptomatic. As a result, our school is being sanitized every night, we are wearing masks or shields all day, social distancing where appropriate, and washing our hands and sanitizing frequently throughout the day.

I expect to be updating you several times a week if not daily as I get information like this, so if you do not hear from me, then it was a good day!

If you have questions or you are concerned, feel free to reach back to me knowing that there are limits to what I can share as a result of federal privacy laws.

Have a great evening, and Go Pirates!

Jon Cardwell

