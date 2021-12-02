Arrest made after threat to ‘shoot up’ two Mobile County schools circulates on social media

UPDATE (10 p.m. 12/2/21): An official with the Mobile County Public School System says an arrest has been made in relation to the social media threat against two Semmes schools.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Public School System says they are working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s to investigate a social media threat made against Mary G. Montgomery High School and Semmes Middle School.

The writer of the post threatened to “shoot up” the schools.

An official with the school system says an arrest has been made, and both schools are The sheriff has identified the person who made the post and says the person is cooperating with law enforcement.