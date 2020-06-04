Thousands of gallons of milk gone in four hours

Photo: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama’s milk giveaway didn’t last very long! The organization gave away 4,320 gallons of milk that were donated by Borden Dairy.

Customers drove up in their vehicles to receive a free gallon. It only took four hours before the milk was gone.

  • Photo Courtesy: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama
  • Photo Courtesy: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama

