Thousands gathered in Des Moines, Iowa, to listen to President Donald Trump

Trump supporters wait in line to see President Donald Trump at the Knapp Center. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Knapp Center filled up just two hours after opening the doors for general admission to President Donald Trump’s Rally.

The doors opened at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and around 7,200 people filled the Knapp Center by 5:00 p.m. People gathered outside to watch the rally on a jumbo-tron.

Trump supporter Jodi Glover from Caroll said she was excited to go to her first rally.

“I like what he stands for. He stands for our constitution and that is something that every American needs to get out there and need to fight for because once one of our rights is taken away they are going to go for the rest of our rights,” Glover said.

Kansas City, Mo. resident Andrew Staffer said, “Honestly whatever he has to say. It’s the President so whoever it is I just want to go and see him.”

Protesters gathered outside the Knapp Center during the rally.

Des Moines resident and protester Sally Frank said, “He is lawless. He flaunts the law at every chance. He believes he should be king. I don’t think he should be king and I am hoping for against hope that the senate will actually look at the evidence, co-witnesses and remove him.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Kim Reynolds also spoke at the rally.

The rally ended around 8:30 p.m.