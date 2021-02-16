Thomasville residents wake up to snow, icy conditions Tuesday

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Just as fast as it fell, the snow melted away in parts of north Clarke County Tuesday morning as a rare winter storm pushed across the southeast.

Just west of Thomasville a dusting of snow still covered many homes and roads around lunchtime Tuesday. The Midway Baptist Church parking lot looked like a winter scene from another state.

“We started in the early morning hours at about 17 degrees. Some areas were down to 15, with wind chills in the 6 degree to 8 degree range,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

Monday’s rain showers, mixed with freezing temperatures overnight, were a concern for the area, but luckily roads dried out quicker than expected.

“So we did not have widespread ice issues on the road. We did have some isolated areas with ice on bridges, but overall we faired really well,” added Waite.

Clarke County Public School students went virtual Tuesday, while Thomasville City Schools closed.

