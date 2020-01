MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thursday a judge will likely decide whether a suspect in a Mobile cold case murder should no longer have to wear an electronic monitor. Alvin Ray Allen was arrested last September charged with a murder that happened nearly 40 years ago.

Alvin Ray Allen walks mostly free in Mobile. According to the terms of his release, he’s only allowed to travel to his home, three rental properties, church and lawyer’s office. According to a motion filed Tuesday, defense lawyer Dennis Knizley argues the allegations against Allen are four decades old and his behavior since, in the lawyer’s words “does not indicate he is a danger to the community.” For that reason, they’re asking Judge Ben Brooks to end his electronic monitoring. The victim’s sister strongly disagrees.