Thomasville mayor hopeful Highway 43 expansion project will attract new industries

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A major highway in our area is getting the green light for a big expansion project that could help eventually bring more jobs to Clarke County.

“This now gives new life and new potential for an area of Alabama that’s vastly rural, but also as an opportunity to bring investment in and for communities to revive themselves,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

For years, he’s been pushing for a project that would widen Highway 43 from two lanes to four lanes just north of the city. That wish was granted Tuesday night during Gov. Kay Ivey’s State of the State Address. Mayor Day says in the past prospective industries looking at moving to the city have been uneasy about the 2-lane highway coming in from the north. He says industries want to know if there’s a 4-lane highway and if an interstate is closeby.

“If that question is no it doesn’t matter how good you are for the rest of the process, many many times you’re scratched off the list right off the bat,” added Day.

Right now Highway 43 from Mobile to Thomasville is a busy 4-lane thoroughfare and with the expansion north towards Tuscaloosa this could be huge for the area.

“This puts us in a position to say this may take 15 years for this to get done, but I can assure you now that the governor has announced it and once it gets going it will be happening,” said Mayor Day.

Construction should begin later this year.