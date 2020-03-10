This restaurant chain is taking customers’ temperatures before they can dine

TUSTIN, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Before Alex sat down at his table for lunch at Shichuan Impression in Tustin, a member of the wait staff pointed an infrared thermometer at his forehead to get his temperature.

Anyone without a fever is invited to dine.

It’s a new policy that the owner implemented at the end of January for customers and staff at the Orange County location, as well as two of her restaurants in Los Angeles County.

Several times a day, surfaces at Shichuan Impression are wiped down with an alcohol spray.

From the tables to the windows to the door handles, sanitization is priority one and the patrons are grateful.

“I mean I know that when we were selecting places to go for lunch, this one comes up a lot because we appreciate the extra precautions that they’re taking, plus the food is absolutely delicious, so that definitely doesn’t hurt,” said customer Hailey Kamen.

“It’s nice, you know, they make us use hand sanitizer when we come in and they check our temperature, so it’s just a little extra precautions which is nice,” said customer Elaine Kyle.

The owner says there have been those rare cases where a customer refuses to be checked.

And once, a man registered hot – but after a minute or so, a second temperature reading came out normal.

