This one Hurts: Saints run defense shredded as New Orleans falls at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (WGNO) — The Saints have lost three in a row for the first time since the start of the 2016 season.

Philadelphia rushed 50 times for 242 yards, and quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns in a 40-29 Eagles win at Philadelphia Sunday.

The Saints are now 5-5 on the season.

The Saints, trailing 33-7, scored 15 straight points to get back in the game. Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw one of his three touchdown passes, a 26 yard strike to Marquez Callaway. Siemian then scored on a 17 yard scramble.

But, the Saints could get no closer. Siemian completed 22 of 40 passes for 214 yards. He also threw two interceptions, including a 51 yard pick six by the Eagles’ Darrius Slay.

Hurts ran 18 times for 69 yards. He also completed 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards.

The Saints host Buffalo Thanksgiving night.