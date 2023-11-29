MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seeks any information that could help them find a missing Grand Bay man.

John Claude Murphy, 64, left the area of Eagle Point Drive in Grand Bay in April 2023, according to an MCSO news release.

Murphy’s family said he has left several times before, but they have always been able to communicate with him, officials said.

However, this time is different.

“There has not been any communication, so they are asking for assistance,” the news release said.

Murphy has the beginning stages of dementia, according to officials.

If anyone has seen John or knows of his whereabouts, please contact MCSO,

251-574-8633.

