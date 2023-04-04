Loxley, Ala. (WKRG) — Since 1994, Coach Lee Wilson has been holding classes right here at Central Baldwin Middle School. Along with his social studies lessons, he also serves up stories, jokes and smiles. That’s why he’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

“I just thought he was the perfect teacher for this—and he’s just really nice,” said nominator Madelyn Biggs.

Wilson says his tenure at the school over the past 29 years means he’s now teaching the children of children he taught years ago.

“I’ve got a lot of students I’ve taught their parents and their aunts and uncles. Even got one that’s got a grandchild here that I taught,” said Wilson.

What keeps him coming back each day. It’s pretty simple. He’s just interested in how his students do.

“To see what my students achieve in life and to see them grow–to be able to come in and know that I’m making a difference in somebody’s life and maybe that…I know when I was a young boy going to school I had some wonderful teachers that were an influence in my life that I still talk to today and I hope that I’m able to do the same for these students,” he said.

Wilson is an Alabama fan—but he’s a Central Baldwin Bear at heart. Our congratulations to Coach Lee Wilson and Central Baldwin Middle School for a job well done.