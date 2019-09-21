Third-graders found at McDonald’s after walking away from recess

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two third-grade students in North Carolina failed to line up after recess and walked away from their elementary school in Holly Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Sarah Simmons, principal of Holly Grove Elementary School, sent a note to parents following the incident.

According to the note, it was around 2:50 p.m., when students entered the building following recess and the teachers noticed that two students were missing.

Simmons was notified and campus was searched. The school contacted the police and the parents of the two students were called.

Shortly after being notified, Holly Springs police received a call from a concerned citizen, also a Holly Grove parent, and the students were located at a McDonald’s about one mile from campus.

The students were safely escorted back to school by the police.

“I will be determining appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that the students understand the severity of their actions,” said Simmons. “Please take a moment to talk with your children about following school rules and staying safe. Our staff will use this as a learning opportunity to continue to improve our supervisory practices.”

Simmons went on to thank the Holly Springs Police Department and the actions of the concerned parent.

Parents said the incident surprised and worried them.

“I was shocked that they were able to get off campus without anyone seeing them,” John DeVita, a parent, said.

“Deeply concerned actually,” said Justin Plute, another parent.

Plute has a daughter in third grade at Holly Grove Elementary.

“It was a little disturbing but you know we’ll have a little chat with our kid and let her know something like that is not acceptable,” Plute said.

“I don’t know how they knew their way to the McDonald’s from the school,” Emily Moravitz, a student said.