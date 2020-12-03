They’re back: JibJab releases 2020 year in review video

News

by: Jason O. Boyd,

Posted: / Updated:

(JibJab photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember those funny JibJab videos from not too long ago? They’re back.

JibJab returned after a six-year break with its 2020 Year-in-Review video. In its return promotion press release, the new video proves that “Even in the worst of times, a smile and a laugh can go a long way to heal the human spirit.”

The video has everything covered from Brexit, President Trump’s impeachment, Tiger King, murder hornets and the presidential election.

Click below to watch the video.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories