‘They have lost almost everything’: Citronelle home heavily damaged in house fire

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Poplar Lane in Citronelle Monday.

When Citronelle Fire and Rescue arrived at the home, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof. No one was inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Georgetown-Fellowship V.F.D., Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue, and Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department were requested as mutual aid.

“Please join us in keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers as they have lost almost everything to this fire,” Citronelle Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook. “We would like to thank everyone on scene for their assistance, which also includes, Mobile County Dispatch, Mobile County EMS, Citronelle Police Department, as well as the bystanders who provided us with cold waters.”