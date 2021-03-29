‘They didn’t deserve this’: Young couple, baby innocent victims in crash stemming from domestic dispute

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police identified Jerry Dunn, 28, Alexis Dunn, 21, and their baby as three victims in Sunday’s crash on Highway 45 in Saraland.

Jerry’s sister Ashley Mosely says the baby was just 9 months old. The family is heartbroken.

“We were so close, and he was the peacemaker of all of our families,” Mosely said. “And I don’t understand how he, his wife and his child deserved something like this.”

Investigators say 39-year-old Towanda Ofield was speeding down Highway 45 at about 6 p.m. Sunday, chasing after another car during some kind of domestic dispute when she crashed into the Dunn’s vehicle head-on. All four people died on scene.

“I was inside watching TV, and it sounded like two or three sticks of dynamite going off,” said Darrell Gipson, who lives right next to the crash site. “It was like a big explosion.”

Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Mobile) was at the site Monday afternoon taking photos. He says widening Highway 45 is one of his priorities.

“Highway 45 is the deadliest highway in Alabama,” he said.

He plans on reinvigorating his push to get with ALDOT and the governor’s office about making it safer.

For now – it’s a stretch of road that will never be the same for the Dunns’ loved ones.

“We’re heartbroken. It doesn’t feel like real life. And it’s hard to accept the fact that other people’s choices have consequences,” Mosely said.