They are back! Millions of cicadas will emerge this season

(WRIC/CNN Newsource) — Millions of cicadas from ‘brood IX’ will emerge after spending 17 years underground, experts said.

As many as 1.5 million cicadas can emerge per acre. According to experts, each periodical cicada covers a specific geographical region.

“Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue,” Eric Day, Virginia Cooperative Extension entomologist in Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Science said. “Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is.”

These large, clear-winged insects from ‘brood IX’ cover parts of Southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina and West Virginia.

“People who live in these regions will experience a unique natural phenomenon that has not occurred in most of the area since 2003-04,” Virginia Tech said in a release.

Experts said cicadas do not pose a threat to people because they do not bite or sting. Older trees can sustain minor damage from cicadas, but younger trees may be hit harder.

“Many entomologists suggest that tree growers avoid planting new trees in the year or two before large periodical cicada emergences in their area.” VT said.

