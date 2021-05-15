Therapy dog stolen from senior living facility; owner offering reward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-A robbery at a senior living facility in downtown Mobile has left one resident absolutely heartbroken.

Gary Kroll has had his french bulldog Yoda since he was only six weeks old, but on Thursday the last four years of everyday life for the two came to a stop. Kroll says he was asleep in his apartment at Cathedral Place downtown when heard a noise coming from the front of his apartment, but he didn’t think much of it until the next morning “So I went back to sleep and when I woke up I was missing Yoda. So I got up it must have been about 1 o’clock and went searching the apartment and the building and Yoda was nowhere to be found.” Kroll says.

That’s when Kroll began his search and began hanging up flyers at the complex and around downtown “Makes life worth living having Yoda. As far as my day-to-day Yoda is my family. It’s like waking up and finding out one of your kids is not in bed.” Yoda is Kroll’s therapy dog for his depression, so it’s more than just a pet to him.

I wish whoever had him would bring him home and there would be no questions asked.” Kroll says. He and his friends have gotten together two thousand dollars for a reward for anyone who brings information or brings Yoda back home. You can reach Kroll at 251-214-8688.