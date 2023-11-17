MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly taking someone’s vehicle without permission, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported theft around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of 5441 Highway 90.

According to the victim, a man they know took their vehicle without permission.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly refused to comply, which led to a vehicle chase.

The chase ended after officers deployed Stop Sticks, gradually deflating the suspect’s tires.

Charles Moorehouse, 47, of Theodore, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and first-degree property theft.

Moorehouse remains in jail and has a bond hearing set for Monday at 8:30 a.m.

