Theodore High School severe weather shelter opening today at 5 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In advance of potential tropical cyclone 3, Theodore High School will be opened as a general population shelter beginning 5 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Those in need of transportation to this shelter should call 2-1-1.  The high school is at 6201 Swedetown Road North.

Mobile County Health Department personnel will be on-site for minimal medical needs. A medical needs shelter will not be opened for this storm.

Mobile County is under a Tropical Storm Warning. It is a broad storm and Mobile County will experience tropical-storm-force winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain beginning in the predawn hours of Saturday, June 19, and lasting through midday. The storm is expected to generate life-threatening rip currents, flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas, and localized flash flooding due to excessive rainfall.

The Mobile County Commission is urging those in commonly affected areas are urged to seek shelter.

