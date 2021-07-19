Theodore High Football coach back to work after Bayou La Batre brawl

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore High School head football coach is back to work after being placed on administrative leave.

The Mobile County Public School System placed Eric Collier, Theodore High head football coach and athletic director, on administrative leave after an incident in Bayou La Batre. But as of last week, he is back to work.

The school system says they followed correct policies and procedures during his leave but would not release any information about their investigation.

Coach Collier and three of his family members are in trouble with the law after a fight in Bayou La Batre. Bayou La Batre Police calling it a “premeditated” attack. Police say it all started on Mother’s Day after an incident on Dauphin Island involving Collier’s son. Collier, his son Eric junior, Shawn Collier and Hayden Collier all were charged with assault. Bayou la Batre PD sought out felony charges, but Mobile County DA deemed the crime as a misdemeanor.

Collier’s attorney Dennis Knizley said the situation has been blown out of proportion. He says Collier Jr. was attacked by the alleged victims on Dauphin Island and then he proceeded to tell his father. Knizley said the situation has been blown out of proportion.