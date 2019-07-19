Theodore/Dawes VFD looks to create its own fire district

by: WKRG Staff

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department is looking to create its own fire district.

The department is holding its second meeting on Aug. 13 at the Tillmans Corner Community Center to discuss creating the district.

A petition to vote for the proposed fire district can be signed at the meeting or at the following locations:

• TDVFD Station #1, 5008 Freeway Lane, Mobile; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note if no one is at the station they could be out on a call and will be back)

• Mobile County Water, Sewer & Fire Authority, 5780 Theodore Dawes Rd, Theodore; Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Originally established in 1968 as Theodore/Tillman’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department, the department operates under the…

Posted by Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, July 18, 2019

