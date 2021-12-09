The Pensacola Christmas Parade Headlines Our 5 Things To Do This Weekend: December 10th-12th

Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade – Pensacola You don’t want to miss the Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade Saturday that draws over 50,000 people each year and pays tribute to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. Local high school bands from Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties, Pace High School and even New Orleans will be joining us this year. WKRG News 5 will be broadcasting live and will be walking in the parade. The weather could be an issue so stay tuned to The News 5 First Alert Storm Team and WKRG.com for parade updates.

Destin “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade – Destin The 37th annual Destin “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade. And make sure you keep an eye out for WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins who will be walking in the parade.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra Presents “Joy to the World!” Christmas Concert – Mobile Joy to the World! The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be holding their annual Christmas concert this weekend on Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 at the Saenger Theater in Mobile. They will be playing classic holiday music such as Silent Night, Away in a Manger, O Holy Night and more! This year they even have renowned baritone soloist Ricardo Jose Rivera performing so you don’t want to miss it!

Pensacola Children’s Chorus Presents Christmas on the Coast – Pensacola The Pensacola Children’s Chorus presents Christmas on the Coast and they will be singing Christmas cheer all weekend long Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola. If you want to be put into the Christmas spirit this is the place to be!

Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in Lights – Theodore Bellingrath Gardens and Home is celebrating the 26th year of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2021 with a dazzling light display that features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. The show is open nightly, rain or shine, until 9 p.m. until January 5th and is a great way for the family to enjoy the holiday spirit!