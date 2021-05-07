The Oregon Trail is in the App Store, with changes to Native American perspective

(WKRG) — A scroll through the new apps in the Apple store unveiled a large dose of nostalgia Friday morning.

‘The Oregon Trail’ is in the app store as a FREE game for the Apple arcade. At last check, the game is not yet available on Google Play.

The popular video game series got its start in 1971 with a computer game. It has been adapted through the decades to match new video game consoles, including the smartphone that we carry today.

According to visitoregon.com, the game is simple and was created to teach school children about the life of a 19th century pioneer on the Oregon Trail.

Playing as the wagon leader, the mission in the game is to keep your crew alive as you cross the dangerous wilderness of pre-settled Oregon. The game is set in 1848.

WHAT IS NEW:

There are some noticible changes to the game. When you first open the app in the arcade, you will notice a message from the game developers about representing Native Americans.

“For the first time, the game features Native American playable characters and stories, celebrating the history and cultures of the Peoples who first lived on the land and still live here today.”