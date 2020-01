The Latest: Thousands gather at Virginia Capitol for Lobby Day

THE LATEST — Live updates from the Virginia State Capitol as thousands of people have descended on downtown Richmond for Lobby Day.

12:00 p.m. The pro-gun rally that prompted Gov. Northam to declare a state of emergency and law enforcement officials to implement additional security measures at the State Capitol, including metal detectors and fencing, has officially come to an end.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: We’ve also heard the singing of the National Anthem among other chants @8NEWS



This is on Bank Street right *OUTSIDE* Capitol Grounds #LobbyDay #Virginia pic.twitter.com/sDRF8a811N — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

While supporters remain on Capitol grounds, the Lobby Day rally organized by pro-gun groups was scheduled from 11 a.m. until noon.

10:00 a.m. Thousands of people have gathered at Capitol Square to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation. A sea of people can be heard chanting “U.S.A.”

Flags that read “Don’t tread on my rights” and “Trump 2020,” and signs that read “We will not comply” accompany the crowd. Some out-of-staters have told 8News the reason they’re here to protest is, “if we don’t stand up and try to stop new gun laws in Virginia, I’m afraid the same thing will happen in my home state too.”

Speakers at the rally will begin at 11 a.m.

8:17 a.m. Hundreds of people are starting to make their way onto Capitol grounds. The crowd is getting larger by the second.

As crowds grow in and around Capitol Square, please keep this important message in mind – IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. Remember the 5W's. pic.twitter.com/YjdjFs1bKb — VACapitol2020 (@VACapitol2020) January 20, 2020

7:32 a.m. The crowds continue to grow. Police are searching every inch of people’s belongings. Our 8News Reporter Delaney Hall says security was quick but thorough.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands gather at Virginia Capitol for Lobby Day

Below is the list of prohibited items:

firearms

knives, scissors, needles, razors, and other bladed weapons

slingshots

spring sticks or batons

metal knuckles

blackjacks

nunchucks, chains, or other flailing weapons

throwing stars, knives, darts, or other throwing weapons

stun guns, tasers

sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles

shields, helmets

toy guns and toy weapons

drones/sUAS, laser pointers

Caustic substances (pepper spray), aerosol containers

Hazardous materials, fireworks, torches, and open flames

other dangerous items or items that may be used as weapons

7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is under a ‘State of Emergency’ as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Lobby Day after Gov. Northam enacted a gun ban because of serious threats of violence.

This morning, Virginia State Police and RPD were preparing for the massive gun-rights rally hosted by the Virginia Citizens of Defense League. Several thousand activists appeared hours before the 11 a.m. rally was set to begin.

By 7 a.m., more than 100 people were waiting in line at the Capitol to petition to their lawmakers and also participate in the rally.

LIVE TWITTER UPDATES:

VDOT vehicles used a barricades and to block some roads as thousands of gun rights activists pour into RVA for Lobby Day. #VirginiaRally @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/wYLKVg4Vbu — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) January 20, 2020

Masses upon masses of people are here outside of the Capitol now. Chants of “USA USA USA” ring out intermittently, and many flags and signs are raised in the air. Open carrying is allowed outside of Capitol grounds. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/jBXUN9XTrE — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 20, 2020

Ohio man, Smiles (yep—he says that’s his name), carries around a small cardboard flag w/ a quote sourced to Martin Luther King Jr. Hear why he chose to share it during today’s gun rights rally in Richmond. —> @8NEWS #VirginiaRally #2ARally #RVA pic.twitter.com/YvsPoHfiZM — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) January 20, 2020

Seeing a lot of signs like this that read "We will not comply." #VirginaRally @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/YN7lXiursU — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) January 20, 2020

A sea of people chanting USA at the Capitol. Flags are flying high and security is tight. #Virginiarally @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rXkhC1CtZm — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 20, 2020

Crowds are yelling “NORTHAM OUT” and “WE WILL NOT COMPLY” @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/p6lsAhMJ0M — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

Hundreds quickly turns into thousands as people now enter the Capitol grounds for the #rally in #Richmond. @8NEWS #Virginia pic.twitter.com/b7eCcEsa6Q — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 20, 2020

We made it on Capitol Grounds. Security was quick but THOROUGH.



Police are searching *EVERY INCH* of people’s belongings (including the contents of my makeup bag). @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/VetWNNFgU2 — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

More than 100 people are waiting on line for the rally in #Richmond. Many people braving the cold. @8NEWS #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/bgfG0VbpTn — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 20, 2020

