The Latest: Corbyn: Brexit Party move is a “Trump alliance”

Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn has denounced the decision by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage not to challenge the Conservative Party in seats it won at the last British election.

Corbyn tweeted Monday that the emerging alliance between Farage’s Brexit Party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives ahead of the Dec. 12 national election must be stopped.

He says Farage’s decision was influenced by President Donald Trump’s recent call for Farage to form a pro-Brexit alliance with Johnson.

Corbyn says “one week ago Donald Trump told Nigel Farage to make a pact with Boris Johnson … today, Trump got his wish.”

The Labour leader called the move a “Trump alliance” that would allow U.S. drug companies to get a foothold in Britain’s National Health Service.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed the decision by Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage not to challenge the Conservatives in districts that they won in the last election.

The move by Farage is expected to strengthen Johnson’s party’s chances in the Dec. 12 election.

Johnson told reporters while campaigning Monday that he was “glad that there’s a recognition” that only his party can get Brexit done.

He said he had not discussed any deal with Farage.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says his party will not run in almost half of the U.K. seats in Britain’s election.

Farage says the party will not run in 317 Conservative-held seats so it does not split the pro-Brexit vote.

The announcement marks a major shift in the party’s strategy for the Dec, 12 election, since last week Farage said the party would run in every seat in England, Wales and Scotland.

Farage has been under huge pressure from Brexit supporters not to run candidates in seats where there is a risk of splitting the Brexit vote.

On the weekend, several right-wing British newspapers urged him to change tack, saying there was a risk that Britain might not leave the EU if the Labour Party comes to power. Labour is promising to hold a new referendum on whether to leave the bloc or remain.

Britain’s main political parties are using Armistice Day to showcase plans to improve the lot of veterans if they win the Dec. 12 general election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party Monday unveiled proposals to make it harder to bring veterans to court over allegations of abuse that took place before the Human Rights Act took force in 2000, and a series of measures to help veterans get jobs.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party said it would improve housing and work conditions for veterans.

Also on Monday, Corbyn’s foreign policy adviser, Emily Thornberry, raised questions about Britain’s nuclear deterrent when she told ITV it is not clear Corbyn as prime minister would use nuclear weapons if Britain is threatened.

“It’s impossible, I think, for any human to say whether they would be prepared to kill millions,” she said.

