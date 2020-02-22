The Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Krewe of Lafitte rolled through downtown Pensacola Friday night.

It was a pirate-themed parade full of lights, more than 300 pirates and an hour of fun as people lined Garden and Palafox Streets to catch beads, Moon Pies, glow sticks and a lot more.

The Krewe of Lafitte is a society of gentlemen formed in 1954 and they give back to the community and donate to charities in the panhandle area throughout the year.

Many of Friday night’s floats will be in Saturday’s Grand Mardi Gras Parade which will stream at WKRG.com and on the WKRG Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m.