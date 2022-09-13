MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you ever questioned why the housing market is so unpredictable or what might be driving up prices?

Well, The local branch of The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is hosting an educational meeting Tuesday night to better inform the public on how it works.

The meeting will be held at the Mitchell College of Business at The University of South Alabama in room 260 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

It is a public conversation that will center on why housing has become so expensive and how the materials used to construct homes impact the cost.

ISM Alabama-Mississippi-Gulf Coast’s Vice President for professional development, Alvin Williams, tells us the purpose of this organization and its goal for people in the area.

“Our primary purpose is to advance supply chain knowledge and also to provide a forum and network for supply chain professionals here on the gulf coast region,” said Williams.

Peter Simonson, the CEO of Simonson Homes LLC and tonight’s speaker, shares his hopes for attendees.

“That they understand the general issues involved with these tremendous swings in prices and they understand the complexity in trying to fix it,” said Simonson.

They invite everyone with questions about the topic or those who are interested in learning more to attend the meeting.

There is a $20 fee which will include dinner.

You must make a reservation to join. Email kpowell@mitternight.com or click here for more information.