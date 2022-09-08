MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dog owners and their furry friends from all around the world are in Mobile this week to compete in the Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show.

Over 3,000 dogs have entered to prance in this year’s show ring.

The competition is hosted by The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club of Mississippi.

It runs through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

Dog owners will have the chance to showcase their well-groomed pets as they compete in a variety of courses to evaluate their skills and obedience.. there’s also an event for children ages 8 and up.

The chair of the show, Barbara Robinson, tells us what it takes to be a champion…

“You have to be really dedicated to the promotion of your breed and a healthy breed,” said Robinson, who is also the president of The Mobile Kennel Club. “You can’t just do it overnight, you gotta start with good dogs, good healthy dogs.”

Membership chair of The Mobile Kennel Club, Cynthia Wallen, says this dog show brings a lot of tourism dollars to Mobile and refers to it as a learning experience for the community.

“It is an opportunity for the public at-large to see breeds that they’ve never even heard of, much less seen in person,” said Wallen. “It is one of the largest shows on the Gulf Coast.”

Each competition day will decide one Best in Show position, which will include all of the participating dogs.

Admission is free and open to the public however; parking will cost $5.

For more information on the Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show including the rules of the event click here.