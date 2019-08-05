“The glass was everywhere” Boutique manager recounts finding possible bullet hole in store front glass

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) 23-year old Paul Baldwin is accused of shooting two men outside of the ‘West End Watering Hole’ Sunday on Old Shell Road.

The employees of ‘Zeal Boutique’ say they came to the store Sunday to find shattered glass and holes in their front window, from what they believe to be bullets. “The glass was everywhere,” said store manager, Morgan Parker.

Employees say a mannequin was possibly grazed with a bullet and several items scarred by glass.

Police say the shooting happened around 2-45AM Sunday. A time when thankfully not many people were out and about.

“As sad and terrible as the situation is, I am very thankful that this whole strip was closed. Thank the lord for that, that it wasn’t any worse,” Parker tells News 5.

The only place open around that time was the ‘West End Watering Hole’ two doors down from the boutique.

Paul Baldwin is facing two counts of second degree assault.

A representative from USA tells us he is not a student at the university.

A vigil will be held Monday at 8PM at Baker High School for 20-year old Jonathan Wesley. His family tells News 5 he was shot at least four times and remains in critical condition after having surgery Monday.