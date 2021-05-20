The future of medical marijuana legislation in Mississippi

(WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill Monday legalizing medical marijuana in the state and establishing the beginnings of a board and program to be created in the coming year and a half.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, there’s now a big roadblock when it comes to getting the same kind of legislation enacted.

In November, Mississippians voted to legalize medical marijuana use with a 74-percent approval, and dispensaries were slated to open this year. That is until Friday when the Mississippi Supreme Court brought a ruling that now has medical marijuana in jeopardy in the state.

Ken Newburger with the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association spoke with Cherish Lombard on the 4 on 5 Thursday. The organization has been working to get this legislation passed for Mississippians needing the medical benefits of this drug. See the full interview in the video above.

