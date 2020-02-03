The Florida Lottery introduces three new Fast Play™ games

Unedited press release from Florida Lottery Communications

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery is excited to introduce three new Fast Play™ games on sale now. The new games, LUCKY CLOVER, WORD SEARCH, and HORSESHOE RINGER, range in price from $1 to $5, and give players the chance to win top prizes of $500 to $50,000!

HORSESHOE RINGER is a $5 Fast Play game where players must match the winning numbers to their numbers to win. Players can also match the bonus ‘ringer toss number’ to any of their numbers for an additional chance to win. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1-in-3.17.

WORD SEARCH is a $2 Fast Play game where players must find predetermined words in the word search grid to win. Players also have an additional chance to win by finding the predetermined bonus word in their word search grid. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1-in-3.75.

LUCKY CLOVER is a $1 Fast Play game where players must match their numbers to the winning numbers within a four-leaf clover to win. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1-in-4.48.

Fast Play game tickets print on-demand from the Lottery terminal and can be played immediately. If the ticket is a winner, the prize can be claimed instantly! HORSESHOE RINGER, WORD SEARCH, and LUCKY CLOVER can be purchased at Lottery retail locations statewide. To play, ask the retailer for a Fast Play ticket for the game you wish to play, or present a Fast Play playslip or barcode to the retailer and a ticket will print automatically.

Prizes up to $50,000 can be claimed at any Florida Lottery district office, and prizes less than $600 can be redeemed immediately at any Florida Lottery retailer. Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days after the official end of game.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $36 billion to education and sending more than 840,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 98 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and contributions to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $66.9 billion in prizes and made more than 2,800 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

# # #

Play Responsibly