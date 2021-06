GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) - It’s not what 23-year-old Makala Autrey ever thought she’d be dealing with. At the end of last year she started feeling weak and initially thought her symptoms would be diagnosed as COVID-19, but it turns out it was something much more than a virus.

“They gave us two options of what it could have been. Congestive heart failure was one of them,” said Makala and her husband Ethan.