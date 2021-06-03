The Cone of Uncertainty: What it actually means

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has officially begun and we want to make sure you are prepared. Are you familiar with the cone of uncertainty?

Out ahead of a storm its important to knows what’s coming. The cone of uncertainty shows the forecasted path of the center of the storm. This means the center of the storm can trend all the way to the left or right of the cone, bringing impacts well outside of the cone.

“Even if you’re outside of the cone you probably should be still be paying attention because impacts can be felt well outside of the cone,” said Brandon Black, meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Mobile. “Just because you are not in the cone, doesn’t mean you aren’t going to be impacted significantly.”

The cone of uncertainty does not show the impacts or the size of the cone. If you would like to test your knowledge on the cone of uncertainty, participate in this Florida State University’s Research Survey. Stay prepared and updated this hurricane season!