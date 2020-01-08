The Conde-Charlotte Museum reopens tomorrow with fresh renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Conde-Charlotte museum has been closed for the past few months due to renovations. They are set to reopen tomorrow with a fresh new look!

News 5 Colleen Peterson was able to get an exclusive tour of the renovated museum earlier today. As you walk in you will encounter a fresh and crisp look with newly painted white walls from the interior to the exterior. They added multiple new chandeliers with exquisite details. They also renovated the roof tiles as well that gives the outside look a clean look.

The director of the museum, Mary lee Montgomery, had a few things to say about the new experience. She explained, “The renovations really bring out the antiques and the history.”

