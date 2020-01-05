The Australia Wildfires kill half a billion animals, with the weather conditions only making things worse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wildfires in Australia that began in September continue to rage out of control. These wildfires have killed half a billion mammals, reptiles and birds along with 23 people. Firefighters are doing everything they can to contain the raging flames, as well as civilians that are treating the severely burnt animals.

It was the driest and hottest year on record for the entire nation of Australia. On Saturday, the firefighters described it as the worst day yet. The weather conditions worked against every favor with temperatures reaching 145 degrees Fahrenheit at the city of Cabramurra with wind gusts that soared up top 80 mph. Sydney reached a high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit and Penrith lakes reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Strong winds and scorching temperatures are every firefighters worst nightmare.

This satellite imagery was captured on January 2nd. You can even see the smoke appear in a hazy grey on NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System. On Sunday the conditions calmed down but the fight is far from over.

