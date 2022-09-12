MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup takes place this weekend. Volunteers will gather in 26 different zones in Mobile and Baldwin counties to clean up debris from coastal waters and the shoreline. This year’s Coastal Cleanup is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Jessica: The 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup takes place this weekend. Volunteers will gather in 26 different zones in Mobile and Baldwin counties to clean up debris from coastal waters and the shoreline. Aubrey Bianco of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources here this morning on the Red Couch to talk about this cleanup and how you can be a part of it.

Aubrey Bianco/Alabama Department of Conservation and natural Resources: This is this is a big event. Yes, very much so. So it’s our 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. It’s a very special event. And happens every single year on Alabama’s coast. In a few counties north as well. But what’s really great about it is it brings people together and it gets our coastal areas very clean for all the people that enjoy it, that live here locally and those that come and visit.

And it helps us give a little bit of insight into the problem of marine debris that we do see all across the world right now. The Alabama coastal cleanup is actually part of the international coastal cleanup, which is a worldwide event that happens on the third Saturday of September every year.

Jessica: And people don’t realize that litter on land ends up in the waterway. It ends up affecting the fish, the marine life, everything that there are drinking water, water quality.

Aubrey Bianco: Absolutely.

Jessica: Some of the things that you have found doing this cleanup over the year, I imagine there are some interesting things.

Aubrey Bianco: Yeah. So this is my first year coordinating but I’ve been involved with it for about three years. A lot of that has actually just been sorting out our recycling or things like that. But there’s been some really interesting things. We actually keep data cards of all of the items that are found. Some of those items that are listed on there, we have tires, batteries, televisions, some other interesting stuff cotton swabs, Cigaret Butts is something that’s really, really common, but it’s pretty interesting to find what some people do find every year.

Jessica: And so if people want to be a part of this, there are 26 sites here on our stretch of the Gulf Coast. How can people get involved?

Aubrey Bianco: Yeah, so you can go to Alabama coastal cleanup dot com listed there. You’ll see all the zone captains, the zone captains. Contact information also my contact information, email and phone number. So you can always reach out to me and I can kind of direct you in the right way to help participate.

Jessica: And you need volunteers for this.

Aubrey Bianco: Absolutely. And there is an incentive. You do get all the materials that you need to clean up, but you also get a free T-shirt. And we have a nice little design this year with Alabama and then a beautiful ray as well. Really beautiful species that we do have here along the Gulf Coast.

Jessica: We appreciate you doing it. Helping to keep our Gulf Coast clean. Aubrey Bianco here with the coastal cleanup. We hope you’ll be a part of it. You can find that information later today on WKRG.com as well.