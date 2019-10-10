‘The Amazing Race’ to hold casting call at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s time to show just how amazing you are! Bring your talent to OWA on Saturday, Oct. 26, to audition for “The Amazing Race.” WKRG 5 will host the auditions at OWA from 8 a.m. to noon for the 10-time Emmy Award-winning show.

Teams of two are encouraged when auditioning, but solo applications will also be accepted. Applicants are required to bring a valid ID to the open call, as well as a memorable and fun attitude. Must be 19 years or older to audition for the show. Rules, regulations and FAQs about the casting call are available at VisitOWA.com/AmazingRace.

“With 30 seasons and still more to come, ‘The Amazing Race’ stands as an iconic reality series,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “We are more than happy to partner with WKRG 5 to bring an open Casting Call to the amazing Gulf Coast. We encourage anyone and everyone to try their luck at becoming the next winner of the show’s $1 million here at OWA.”

For those wishing to skip the audition line, enter to win 1 of the first 5 time slots at VisitOWA.com/AmazingRace. The winning applicants will get the chance to make an amazing first impression before anyone else on Oct. 26. The five winners will be chosen at random on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

This is the second time WKRG 5 and OWA are teaming up for a casting call for a CBS reality show. In October 2018, more than 500 people auditioned at OWA for CBS’s “Survivor.”