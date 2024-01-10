DENVER (KDVR) — Another year, another record-setting number of firearms found at airports nationwide, according to the latest report from TSA.

Last year, 6,737 firearms were intercepted at airport security checkpoints, roughly 200 more than TSA agents stopped in 2022. This marks the the third consecutive year that the total number of intercepted firearms has increased after a record drop in 2020.

Of the firearms found in 2023, 93% were loaded.

“I always say there’s no excuse because it’s never been allowed. It’s not a 9/11 thing, it wasn’t allowed before then,” said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. “People have all kinds of things that they say, but none of which are justified because people need to know the contents of the bag before they bring it to the checkpoint.”

The situation was slightly better in 2023, though. Overall, TSA, which screened 858 million travelers last year, meaning they found roughly 7.8 firearms per million passengers. That’s down from 2022, when the rate was 8.6 firearms per million passengers.

Airports with the most firearm discoveries

The airports with the most firearm detections in 2023 were largely the same as in 2022.

Across the 10 airports where the most firearms were intercepted last year, only two saw a decrease compared to 2022: Dallas Fort Worth International and Nashville International. Seeing the largest increase among the top 10 was Phoenix Sky Harbor International.

Ranking at No. 10 this year was Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas, where TSA reported finding 125 firearms in 2023. Missing from the above list was Austin-Bergstrom International, where 150 firearms were found in 2022 — the Texas airport ranked eighth overall that year.

Here are the 10 airports where TSA reported the highest number of firearms found in 2023, as well as how many firearms were found at the same airports in 2022.

2023 Rank Airport Firearms Found in 2023 Firearms Found in 2022 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 451 448 2 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 378 385 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport 311 298 4 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 235 196 5 Nashville International Airport 188 213 6 Denver International Airport 178 156 7 Orlando International Airport 164 162 8 Tampa International Airport 144 131 9 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport 135 134 Source: TSA

Travelers found with a firearm in their carry-on can face civil penalties of up to $14,950 per violation.