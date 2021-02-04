‘That beautiful 3-month-old little boy is safe’: Missing baby found after Virginia Amber Alert Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 3-month-old boy has been found safe after being reported missing Thursday morning in Newport News, Virginia.

The baby will be reunited with his family soon. Police said they had one person in custody, but did not give details on their identity.

Newport News police said 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive. Officers were called to the address around 10:20 a.m. after his family reported him missing, police said.

Jiraiya Cherry was located in Chesterfield — more than an hour away from where he was taken — at 6:43 p.m., police said. Chesterfield officials told WAVY sister station WRIC that the suspect vehicle was found near Heritage Pointe Apartment complex off of Goolsby Avenue.

Authorities said they believed the baby was abducted by an “unknown babysitter.”

“The individual who had him is in custody, and now we’re gonna piece together why she had him and why he wasn’t with his family,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

Chesterfield police are expected to release more information on the incident and criminal charges later Thursday night.

TEAM COVERAGE: WAVY sister station WRIC’s Ben Dennis reports from the scene in Chesterfield where the missing 3-month-old was found Thursday night.

Drew said around 7:15 p.m. that there was still a “lot to go” in the Newport News police investigation. He said he didn’t want to disclose too much information in an effort to ensure the case moving forward isn’t compromised.

“We got a lot of tips and a lot of phone calls,” Drew said.

“That beautiful — that beautiful 3-month-old little boy is safe,” Drew said.

Medics evaluated the child after he was found, Drew said. A family member said first responders brought Jiraiya to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond for evaluation.

Drew said many of the department members were celebrating following the good news.

Jiraiya’s grandmother, Lashawnna Hill, wants everyone to know the family is grateful. It was a hard, long day for the family, she said.

“I want to thank everybody for the prayers that sent out, the people who helped look. The people who were sharing his pictures, just anybody who did anything to help us find him, we greatly appreciate. It was a team effort,” she said.

BELOW: Police Chief Steve Drew announces Jiraiya Cherry has been found safe.

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert for the baby just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The unknown babysitter was described as being about 24 years old and speaking with a “slight” southern accent. Police said the woman and baby might have been driving in a four-door silver sedan with Virginia plates.

Drew held a news conference around 5:45 p.m. Thursday about the missing child, about an hour before he was found safe.

He said “strong leads” in the investigation had just developed before he started the press conference, but declined to disclose what they were until he verified the information.

However, at that time, Drew was confident they would find the missing child.

“I look forward to seeing him soon,” Drew said, describing Jiraiya as a “beautiful, beautiful 3-month-old boy.”

During the intitial press conference, Drew said officers didn’t have the name of the woman who took the child, although they believed — based on information they have so far — that the woman is a babysitter of some sort.

BELOW: Watch the full Newport News police press conference held at 5:45 p.m. Thursday (while Jiraiya was still missing)

During the preliminary investigation, police contacted local, state and federal law enforcement as part of the investigation. They also have conducted a K9 search, canvassed the area around where Jiraiya went missing, and interviewed family members and people in the community. Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence where Jiraiya had been. The search warrant “isn’t implicating anyone,” he said, but was meant to cover all aspects of the missing child investigation.

Drew said the mother was still at police headquarters speaking with investigators as of the 5:45 p.m. press conference. Other family members were “shaken up.”

As far as the Amber Alert taking about seven hours to be released, Drew said there is five-item list of criteria police must meet before an Amber Alert is issued. If all five items aren’t verified, an alert will not be sent out.

According to the Virginia State Police website, that criteria is:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger or is currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age, and the law enforcement agency believes the child has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian).

The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

The Child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files as soon as practical.

Drew said two criteria couldn’t be verified at first: the law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death, and the law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

He said Newport News police had reached out to Virginia State Police Thursday morning with information for an Amber Alert, but state police needed more verified information before issuing the alert.

“There’s been a lot of questions and I certainly understand it,” Drew said about the delay in issuing the alert.

Drew said he planned to keep city officials up-to-date as the investigation continues.

“This is a top priority of the Newport News Police Department,” he said.

This is the second time this week that an Amber Alert was issued for a missing baby in Hampton Roads. The first alert was issued Wednesday after a baby girl was left unattended in a vehicle that was stolen from a Wawa in Chesapeake. That child was later found safe and still in her car seat at an apartment complex in Newport News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.