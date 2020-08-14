Thanksgiving dinner flavored candy corn now available at Walgreens

(WJW) — A new flavor of candy corn is now available.
According to Yahoo! Life, Brach’s has created candy corn that is supposed to taste like a complete Thanksgiving dinner.
The candy corn pieces come in six classic holiday dinner flavors: green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie, and stuffing.
The product is available for purchase at Walgreens.
Instagram blogger @CandyHunting found the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn at their local Walgreens and shared a picture of the product with FOX 8.
The candy comes in a 12-ounce bag and costs $2.99.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deadly shooting investigation underway in Conecuh, Escambia Counties
- Dog left in 105° vehicle while owner was shopping
- Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B. | Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
- Schools in 38 Mississippi counties report COVID-19 cases
- New moms and the pandemic