Thanksgiving dinner flavored candy corn now available at Walgreens

by: Natasha Anderson

(WJW) — A new flavor of candy corn is now available.

According to Yahoo! Life, Brach’s has created candy corn that is supposed to taste like a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

The candy corn pieces come in six classic holiday dinner flavors: green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie, and stuffing.

The product is available for purchase at Walgreens.

Instagram blogger @CandyHunting found the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn at their local Walgreens and shared a picture of the product with FOX 8.

The candy comes in a 12-ounce bag and costs $2.99. 

