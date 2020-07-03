Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier at the Fort Worth store appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask.

The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier, saying she has a right in America not to wear a mask. The clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so.

In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Businesses that do not require customers to wear face masks are in violation of the order.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories