BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Utility trucks from two Texas tree service companies made a pit stop in Baldwin County while on their way to Florida to help out with Hurricane Dorian.

Trucks with BDG Trees out of Houston and ABC Professional Tree Services from Webster, Texas, were seen parked at Buc-ee’s Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it approaches the United States as a very strong Category 4 storm. The latest advisory shows 150 MPH maximum winds.